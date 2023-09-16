Mississippi State football torched by LSU, Malik Nabers in Zach Arnett's first loss

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football opened Saturday’s matchup against No. 14 LSU with a 12-yard completion from quarterback Will Rogers to receiver Justin Robinson. From there, few things went the Bulldogs’ way in a 41-14 loss at Davis Wade Stadium.

From LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels extending plays to receiver Malik Nabers torching the secondary, Mississippi State fans were given plenty of reason to be upset. They took advantage of it, often following the chorus of cowbells with boos.

Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1 SEC) has not beaten LSU (2-1, 1-0) since 2020. The Bulldogs have dropped five of six against their longtime SEC rivals.

Will Rogers struggles again

Last week, Rogers attempted a career-low 17 passes as a starter. While the attempts increased against LSU, the production didn’t. The senior finished with 103 yards − his fewest as a starter − on 11-of-28 passing.

Rogers entered the contest needing just 135 passing yards to jump to fourth on the SEC’s all-time passing list. However, his success in Mike Leach’s Air Raid hasn’t translated to clean play in Kevin Barbay’s attack.

Rogers’ play caused unease at Davis Wade Stadium, with the student section chanting, “We want Mike” at one point – a reference to backup quarterback Mike Wright.

Wright is a transfer from Vanderbilt who rushed for 95 yards on five attempts in the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana. He played just seven snaps against Arizona, according to Pro Football Focus. Against LSU, Wright didn’t play until the third quarter.

Wright threw a meaningless 4-yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter.

Malik Nabers torches Mississippi State’s secondary

Nabers had 10 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns. In the first half.

MSU’s secondary, which replaced four starters from last season, had no answer for perhaps the top receiver in the SEC. His first score came on a 26-yard pass from Daniels to put LSU ahead 10-0. On the following possession, he caught a 33-yard score on a fourth-and-six.

As Mississippi State’s battle for the second corner starting spot continues, neither Esaias Furdge nor DeCarlos Nicholson could help contain Nabers. He finished the game with 13 catches for 239 yards.

Late score covers ugly first half box score for Bulldogs

Mississippi State put together a six-play, 72-yard scoring drive to get on the board late in the first half. Before that, it was an ugly box score for the Bulldogs.

With 3:24 to play in the second quarter, LSU had 294 yards compared to MSU’s seven. The Bulldogs had negative 12 rushing yards – a drastic shift for a team entering Week 3 with the SEC’s second-best rushing attack.

The Tigers had three sacks and four tackles for loss in the opening half. Rogers, who is on pace to have the SEC’s all-time best completion percentage, completed just three of his first 12 passes.

Zach Arnett drops first game as coach

Zach Arnett’s tenure as a head coach got off to a strong start. He won the ReliaQuest Bowl in January before opening this season with two wins.

LSU handed him his first loss. Since he arrived to Starkville in 2020, first as a defensive coordinator and now as a head coach, the Bulldogs are 1-3 against the Tigers.

ALONE AT THE TOP: Jo'Quavious Marks breaks Mississippi State football's all-time receptions record

What’s next?

Mississippi State has its first road trip coming up. MSU faces South Carolina next Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Mississippi State hasn’t faced South Carolina since 2016 and hasn’t played in Columbia since a loss in 2013.

