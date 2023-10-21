Mississippi State football takes down Arkansas, gives Zach Arnett first SEC win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the midst of booing, frequent whistles and few points, Mississippi State football got it done. Zach Arnett secured his first SEC win as a head coach, and he did so in a way only a defensive-minded coach would want.

Mississippi State took down Arkansas 7-3 on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. With Mike Wright starting at quarterback for injured Will Rogers, MSU needed a strong outing for a shaky defense and got it.

Here's a look at how Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC) got its first win at Arkansas (2-6, 0-5) since 2019.

MSU's defense controls first half

Arkansas’ offense was met with a chorus of boos from the home fateful as it entered the locker room trailing 7-3 at halftime. It was a highlight in a rough season for MSU’s defense.

It was the fewest points the Bulldogs have allowed in an opening half since Nov. 19 against FCS foe East Tennessee State. Arkansas has just 78 yards in the first half compared to MSU’s 148.

With All-SEC running back Raheim Sanders sidelined, Arkansas ran for just 32 yards across the first two quarters. Quarterback KJ Jefferson accounted for just nine of those.

Safety Corey Ellington and linebacker Nathaniel Watson each had a sack in the first half while linebacker Jett Johnson paced MSU with six tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Jo'Quavious Marks get MSU on the board

Wright's first pass on MSU's opening drive was intercepted and allowed Arkansas to go ahead 3-0 on its opening drive. However, the Bulldogs responded early in the second quarter with Wright finding running back Jo'Quavious Marks for a two-yard touchdown catch to put MSU ahead.

Marks injured his left leg on the play and didn't return in the first half. However, he played in the second half.

The score marked Marks' first reception touchdown this season and the fourth of the senior's career.

Penalty robs Mike Wright of big play

MSU appeared to have itself a two-possession lead when Wright ran 63 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. However, the play was nullified by an illegal blindside block penalty on receiver Justin Robinson.

Robinson made an impressive 30-yard catch just three plays prior to get MSU off its own goal line. Due to injury, the contest marked Robinson's first action since a Sept. 23 loss at South Carolina.

HOMECOMING: Mississippi State’s last Arkansas trip had Mike Leach wanting kicker tryouts. Bulldogs have Kyle Ferrie this time

Mississippi State’s Will Rogers sidelined

Rogers saw his stretch of 38 consecutive starts snapped Saturday with the senior sidelined due to a shoulder injury suffered in an Oct. 7 win against Western Michigan.

Wright got his first start at MSU since transferring from Vanderbilt in the offseason. He started 11 games in three years with the Commodores.

Rogers ranks third in SEC history with 11,964 career passing yards. While not in uniform, Rogers joined MSU captains Wright, Marks, Nathaniel Watson and Jaden Crumedy at midfield before the game.

What’s next?

Mississippi State stays on the road to face Auburn on Oct. 28 (2:30 p.m., SEC Network). MSU’s won its previous trip to Auburn in 2021 after overcoming a 28-3 deficit. Arkansas enters an open week before playing at Florida on Nov. 4.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett score SEC win vs Arkansas