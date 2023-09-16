Mississippi State football score vs LSU: Live updates

STARKVILLE — Davis Wade Stadium is the site for another meeting in one of the SEC's oldest rivalries: Mississippi State football vs. LSU. The Tigers and Bulldogs are set to square off for the 117th time in the rivalry dating back to LSU's 52-0 win in 1896.

However, Saturday will mark the end of a yearly tradition between the foes. LSU and Mississippi State won't battle next year as part of the SEC's elimination of divisions amid expansion. This year marks the end of an annual game since 1943.

No. 14 LSU (1-1) is coached by Brian Kelly who is in his second season at the helm. He led the Tigers to an SEC West title in his first year and had LSU in the top five of the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll.

Zach Arnett is in his first season as coach at MSU (2-0). He was hired as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator in 2020 and was promoted following Mike Leach's death in December.

Mississippi State game time, TV channel, betting spread today vs. LSU

KICKOFF: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN

BETTING SPREAD: LSU is favored by 9.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State live score updates vs LSU in SEC football Week 3