Mississippi State football score vs. Arkansas: Live updates in Week 8 SEC matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mississippi State football plays at Arkansas on Saturday in a matchup that ultimately could decide last place in the SEC West.

MSU (3-3, 0-3 SEC) enters the matchup coming off an open week after a win against Western Michigan on Oct. 7. The victory snapped a three-game skid for the Bulldogs, with all three losses coming in conference play.

Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) is in the midst of a five-game losing streak that started with a Sept. 16 loss at home against BYU. The Razorbacks' latest defeat came last Saturday when they left Alabama with a 24-21 loss.

Arkansas, which hasn't played at home since the loss to BYU, is led by coach Sam Pittman in his fourth season at the helm. Struggles this season have taken his career coaching record below .500 at 21-22.

Mississippi State is led by first-year coach Zach Arnett. Following the death of Mike Leach in December, Arnett was promoted from defensive coordinator. He led MSU to a ReliaQuest Bowl win in January before opening this season with a pair of wins. However, the Bulldogs have won just one game since.

Mississippi State football game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Arkansas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN

BETTING ODDS: Mississippi State by six, according to BetMGM.

Mississippi State football final score updates, highlights vs. Arkansas

Check back for score updates as Mississippi State football faces Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football live score updates vs. Arkansas in Week 8