Mississippi State football score updates vs Alabama in SEC Week 5

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football is looking to do something it hasn't done since 2007: Beat No. 12 Alabama and coach Nick Saban.

The Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2 SEC) welcome the Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0) to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday hoping to score an upset and pick up their first SEC win under first-year coach Zach Arnett.

Mississippi State has lost its past two games, falling 41-14 at home against LSU and 37-30 at South Carolina. Alabama lost to Texas in Week 2 but has followed it with wins against South Florida and Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs' last win against Alabama was in 2007, Saban's first season. Since then, they are averaging 7.7 points per game in the rivalry.

Saturday's game marks the end of an annual matchup dating to 1943. With the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma to the conference, MSU will not play Alabama next season.

Mississippi State game time, TV channel, betting spread vs. Alabama

KICKOFF: 8 p.m. Central

TV: ESPN

BETTING SPREAD: Alabama is favored by 14.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mississippi State football score updates vs. South Carolina

Check back for updates after kickoff between Mississippi State and Alabama.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State score updates vs Alabama in SEC football Week 5