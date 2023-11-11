Mississippi State football score updates vs Texas A&M in Week 11 SEC matchup at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mississippi State football is coming off two straight losses, but it has had better luck against Texas A&M, which it faces Saturday at Kyle Field.

The Bulldogs have won the previous two meetings against the Aggies (5-4, 3-3 SEC), including a road win in 2021. Since A&M joined the SEC in 2012, MSU has won six of the 11 matchups and five of the past seven. In 16 all-time meetings, Mississippi State has won nine.

However, coach Zach Arnett's squad is a heavy underdog entering this weekend. The Bulldogs (4-5, 1-5) have dropped their past two games against Auburn and Kentucky while starting quarterback Will Rogers has been sidelined.

Texas A&M has struggled since a 4-1 start, but coach Jimbo Fisher's team has been competitive. Three of its four losses this season have been by one possession.

Mississippi State football game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Texas A&M

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

BETTING ODDS: Texas A&M by 18.5, according to BetMGM

Mississippi State football final score updates, highlights vs. Texas A&M

Check back for score updates as Mississippi State football faces Texas A&M at Kyle Field

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State score updates vs Texas A&M in SEC football Week 11