Mississippi State football score updates vs. South Carolina in Week 4 SEC matchup

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mississippi State football embarks on its first road trip of the season as it takes on South Carolina on Saturday (6:30 p.m. Central, SEC Network). It's the first meeting between the teams at Williams-Brice Stadium since 2013 and the first matchup in the series since 2016.

The Bulldogs, led by first-year coach Zach Arnett, are looking to score a bounce-back victory after losing 41-14 at home against LSU last week. Mississippi State was outgained by 329 yards and got just 103 passing yards from senior quarterback Will Rogers.

South Carolina is coming off a loss at No. 1 Georgia. The Gamecocks led 14-3 at halftime before being outscored 21-0 in the second half. USC quarterback Spencer Rattler, who threw for 256 yards against Georgia, ranks second in the SEC with 318 passing yards per game.

Mississippi State hasn't won in Columbia since 1998, when the Bulldogs won the SEC West. South Carolina has won seven of nine meetings since then.

Mississippi State game time, TV channel, betting spread vs. South Carolina

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Central

TV: SEC Network

BETTING SPREAD: South Carolina is favored by 6.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mississippi State football score updates vs. South Carolina

Check back for updates after kickoff between Mississippi State and South Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football score updates vs. South Carolina in SEC Week 4