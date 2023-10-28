Mississippi State football score updates vs Auburn, Hugh Freeze in Week 9 SEC matchup

AUBURN, Ala. — Mississippi State football is on the road for the second straight week as coach Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs play at Auburn on Saturday (2:30 p.m., SEC Network).

MSU (4-3, 1-3 SEC) is coming off a 7-3 win at Arkansas, which marked the first SEC win in Arnett's tenure. Next on the schedule is an Auburn squad looking to jump from the bottom of the conference standings.

Behind coach Hugh Freeze, the Tigers (3-4, 0-4) won their opening three games. However, they haven't won since as they've entered conference play. Auburn's most recent loss came last Saturday against Freeze's former team, Ole Miss.

MSU also opened the season on a strong note with back-to-back wins. However, the Bulldogs dropped their first three SEC games before wins against Western Michigan and Arkansas this month.

Arnett and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay could be without senior quarterback Will Rogers again in the contest. Rogers' streak of 38 starts was snapped last week as he recovers from a left shoulder injury suffered Oct. 7 against Western Michigan. Backup Mike Wright started in his place last week and will start again if Rogers is sidelined.

Mississippi State football game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Auburn

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

BETTING ODDS: Auburn by 6.5, according to BetMGM

Mississippi State football live score updates vs. Auburn

Check back for score updates as Mississippi State football faces Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football score updates vs Auburn in SEC Week 9