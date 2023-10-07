Mississippi State football score updates vs Western Michigan in Week 6 SEC-MAC matchup

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football takes on Western Michigan at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday for its penultimate nonconference game this season.

MSU (2-3, 0-3 SEC) is coming off three straight losses in SEC play against LSU, South Carolina and Alabama. The Bulldogs have dropped their last two at home, capped by a 40-17 loss against the Crimson Tide last Saturday.

After first-year coach Zach Arnett started his career undefeated through three games – dating back to MSU’s win against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl – he’s now .500 for his career.

Western Michigan (2-3, 1-1 MAC) is also led by a first-year coach in Lance Taylor. The former Alabama wide receiver started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2007. His path has featured various stops as an assistant, including Appalachian State, the New York Jets, the Carolina Panthers, Stanford and Notre Dame. He spent last season as Louisville’s offensive coordinator before getting the job at Western Michigan.

Mississippi State football game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Western Michigan

KICKOFF: 11 a.m.

TV: SEC Network

BETTING ODDS: Mississippi State by 20.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Mississippi State football final score updates, highlights vs. Western Michigan

Check back for score updates as Mississippi State football faces Western Michigan at Davis Wade Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football score updates vs Western Michigan in Week 6