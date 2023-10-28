Mississippi State football running back Jo'Quavious Marks ruled out against Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Mississippi State football will be without running back Jo'Quavious Marks after officially being ruled out with a leg injury for Saturday's game against Auburn, a source confirmed to the Clarion-Ledger.

He was in street clothes before kickoff and is in Bulldog gear on the Mississippi State sideline.

Marks has been battling a left leg injury sustained in last week's game against Arkansas. Marks was hurt in the second quarter after he scored the Bulldogs' only touchdown in their 7-3 win. He didn't return in the first half but took snaps in the second half.

Backup running backs Seth Davis and Jeffery Pittman will be the catalyst in Mississippi State's backfield.

Marks who is the Bulldogs' leading rusher with 500 yards and four rushing touchdowns. This is Marks' first absence of the season and comes at a crucial time with Mississippi State already being down its starting quarterback Will Rogers, who is also out in Saturday's game, still battling a left shoulder injury.

Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC) will look to win its consecutive SEC game and third straight against Auburn.

Marks has been a four-year starter with his first start during the mid-way part of the 2020 season.

