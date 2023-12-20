Mississippi State football recruiting: Jaekwon Bouldin signs with Purdue over Bulldogs

STARKVILLE — Jaekwon Bouldin has signed with Purdue over Mississippi State and Arkansas football. He is an offensive tackle out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College who is a three-star prospect in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bouldin's offer sheet includes Auburn and Ole Miss, among others. He committed to Purdue on Dec. 15 after taking an official visit with Mississippi State the week before. His official visit with the Boilermakers was on Dec. 1.

Bouldin is from Canton, Mississippi, where he attended Canton High School. As part of the 2022 class, he was an unranked prospect.

He didn't receive an offer from MSU until October when coach Zach Arnett was still at the helm. His official visit to Starkville came after former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was hired as Arnett's replacement. On Dec. 1, Lebby hired Cody Kennedy as his offensive line coach.

Kennedy spent the previous three seasons at Arkansas where he was part of a staff pursuing Bouldin.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football recruiting: Jaekwon Bouldin picks Purdue