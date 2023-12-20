Mississippi State football recruiting class 2024: Bulldogs' early signees for Jeff Lebby

STARKVILLE — The early signing period opened Wednesday, marking a crucial day for Mississippi State football first-year coach Jeff Lebby in his young tenure.

MSU's signing class enters the day toward the bottom of the SEC. However, with pivotal recruiting battles still to be determined, the Bulldogs have room to rise.

Dating to last year, three coaches have helped mold Mississippi State's class. The late Mike Leach played a part, though he died shortly before last year's early signing period opened. His defensive coordinator, Zach Arnett, was promoted to keep the 2023 class intact while building toward the 2024 class.

However, Arnett was fired last month in the midst of his first season at the helm. Shortly after, Mississippi State hired Lebby, who spent the previous two seasons as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator.

The Bulldogs went 5-7 this season, so there is no bowl game to prepare for. Lebby put the finishing touches on his first on-field staff last week as the focus shifts to the 2024 slate and the roster in place for it.

Check back throughout Wednesday to see which signees Mississippi State makes official.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State recruiting class 2024: Early football signees