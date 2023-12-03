Mississippi State football receiver, kick returner Tulu Griffin announces 2024 decision

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football wide receiver and kick returner Tulu Griffin has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, he announced via social media on Sunday. He is the first Bulldog with remaining eligibility to make that decision.

"This is the childhood dream that I've been chasing for many years now," Griffin wrote. "I'm truly blessed to be in this position."

Across four seasons, Griffin appeared in 44 games with 24 starts. He collected 126 receptions for 1,490 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 17 rushes for 74 yards and one score.

As a kick returner, he was one of college football's top weapons. He had 1,640 return yards on 54 attempts with two scores. He was an All-America selection last season after leading the nation with 32.26 yards per return.

MOVING FORWARD: Why Jeff Lebby, Zac Selmon represent change for future of Mississippi State football

Griffin is a native of Philadelphia, Mississippi, who attended Philadelphia High School. He was a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings in MSU's 2020 class.

His departure comes as Jeff Lebby steps in as MSU's third full-time coach since the end of last season. Lebby, who previously served as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator, was hired on Nov. 26 after the Bulldogs completed a 5-7 slate.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football's Tulu Griffin announces 2024 NFL decision