Mississippi State football RB Jo'Quavious Marks to enter transfer portal

Mississippi State football might be without running back Jo'Quavious Marks in the 2024 season after the standout runner announced his desire to enter the transfer portal Friday.

Entering the transfer portal does not guarantee a player will leave the program but does allow the program to be contacted by other schools.

Marks, a reliable lead back with capable receiving skills, spent four seasons at MSU and holds the program record for receiving yards by a running back, putting up 1,225 yards through four years.

''Mississippi State holds a special place in my heart," Marks said on social media. "I've learned so much on and off the field throughout my years here. We rode ups and down together. We broke records together. We grew up together and I'm forever grateful for my teammates, my coaches, and the fans. With that said, I will be entering the transfer portal."

"I may be moving on the next chapter in my life but those cowbells will be ringing in my ears forever."

Marks has been viewed by NFL scouts as an early-to-mid Day 3 NFL draft prospect, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. As a talented running back and a college football veteran, Marks will likely be heavily coveted in the transfer portal.

Jo'Quavious Marks did considerable damage to opposing defenses for the Bulldogs in both the ground game and as a receiver. He rushed for 1,883 yards and 22 touchdowns and added 1,225 receiving yards and five touchdowns over four seasons.

Marks has demonstrated his reliability by maintaining good health throughout his career. He has participated in 45 games and made 32 starts, with only one absence, on Sept. 24, 2022, against Bowling Green. He had at least one reception in every game of his collegiate career.

Jo'Quavious Marks 247Sports rating

Marks was rated as the 11th best running back in the country in 2020 and No. 16 overall player in Georgia, according to 247Sports. The Georgia native was rated 133rd nationally before committing for Mississippi State.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mississippi State football RB Jo'Quavious Marks to enter transfer portal