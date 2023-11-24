Mississippi State football QB Will Rogers expected to enter transfer portal | Report

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football quarterback Will Rogers is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to reports from On3 and 247Sports. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Rogers spent four years at MSU, dating back to 2020 when he was thrust into a starting role as a true freshman. In four seasons, he appeared in 43 games and started 40. He collected 12,315 passing yard which ranks second all-time in SEC history.

Rogers came to MSU as a three-star prospect out of Brandon High School in Brandon, Mississippi. He started his career playing for the late Mike Leach, where he posted his best numbers in the Air Raid.

Rogers stayed at MSU (5-7, 1-7 SEC) this year after Leach's death and the promotion of Zach Arnett from defensive coordinator to head coach. Rogers led MSU to a ReliaQuest Bowl win in January.

His streak of 38 straight starts came to an end in October after an injury against Western Michigan sidelined him for four games. He returned last week to close out the season with a win against Southern Miss and a loss against Ole Miss.

"I gave it all," an emotional Rogers said after the Egg Bowl loss. "I can honestly say I've been here for four years. I've never taken a day off or anything like that."

