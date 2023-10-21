FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mississippi State football will be without senior quarterback Will Rogers against Arkansas on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN), according to a report this morning from ESPN's Chris Low.

Backup Mike Wright, a transfer from Vanderbilt, is expected to start for the Bulldogs.

Rogers was injured in an Oct. 7 win against Western Michigan.

Rogers' absence marks the end of 38 straight games started. His first start came as a freshman in 2020 when he led Mississippi State, under the late coach Mike Leach, to a win against Vanderbilt. Since then, Rogers has broken a plethora of records within the program and the SEC.

Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) is looking to secure its first conference win under coach Zach Arnett. Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) is looking to snap a five-game skid.

Rogers' 11,964 career passing yards are an MSU record and rank third in conference history. He's 1,202 yards short of Georgia's Aaron Murray for the all-time mark.

Wright has been utilized by offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay despite not making a start in his first year at Mississippi State. He has played 66 snaps in six games, including 32 against Western Michigan - most of which came before Rogers' injury. Only 13 of his snaps have come on passing plays.

Wright's backup is freshman Chris Parson who is a former four-star prospect out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. Parson has not appeared in a game yet.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football QB Will Rogers out vs Arkansas l Report