Mississippi State football potential coaching candidates: From Dan Mullen to Jeff Lebby

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has started a coaching search after firing Zach Arnett on Monday.

Arnett, who was promoted from defensive coordinator in December following Mike Leach’s death, led the Bulldogs to a 5-6 overall record in his short stint that featured a ReliaQuest Bowl victory last season.

At the time, Mississippi State president Mark Keenum and then-interim athletics director Bracky Brett elected to move quick in promoting Arnett with stability at the forefront of the move.

However, capped by Saturday’s 51-10 loss at Texas A&M, first-year athletics director Zac Selmon elected to make a change in leadership.

As Mississippi State looks for its next coach, who will be the fourth since 2019, here are 10 names to consider.

Dan Mullen

Among the 10 people who have coached at least 50 games at Mississippi State, Dan Mullen (2009-17) has the second highest winning percentage (60%) – only behind Allyn McKeen (76.4%).

Mullen, 51, led MSU to new heights, highlighted by the No. 1 ranking in the first College Football Playoff poll. However, things ended on sour terms as Mullen left for Florida in 2017. He was fired by the Gators in 2021 and has since been working as an analyst for ESPN.

Jeff Lebby

If Mississippi State elects to go the coordinator route, Jeff Lebby should be among the top names. He’s in his second season as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator – which is noteworthy considering Selmon worked at Oklahoma from 2015 until his departure for MSU.

Lebby, 39, spent two seasons under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss before going to Oklahoma.

Jamey Chadwell

Jamey Chadwell, 46, has quickly become one of the top coaches at the Group of Five level. He’s in his first season at Liberty, where the Flames are 10-0 and sit at No. 25 in the AP poll, after four seasons at Coastal Carolina.

Chadwell is a native of Caryville, Tennessee. In 2012, he led Delta State to a 3-7 record before serving as coacj of Charleston Southern.

Charles Huff

Charles Huff, 40, is in his third season at Marshall where he has led the Thundering Herd to a 21-15 mark. Huff holds a connection to the Bulldogs despite being a native of Maryland.

He served as Mullen’s running backs coach in 2018 before departing for the same role at Alabama.

Mike Elko

Mike Elko, the coach at Duke, has been mentioned on various other hot boards – including Texas A&M – which could make him a difficult get for Mississippi State. After a 15-8 mark at Duke, it’s evident why many programs will be after him this offseason.

It’s worth a shot for Mississippi State to give Elko, 46, a call.

Lance Leipold

When you win at Kansas, you became a popular name in the coaching realm, as Lance Leipold has learned. After a 2-10 mark in 2021, Leipold has led the Jayhawks to a 13-10 record across the last two seasons.

Leipold, 59, previously spent six seasons at Buffalo and eight at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Willie Fritz

Tulane may be the best Group of Five teams across the last two seasons, and coach Willie Fritz is a big reason why. Fritz, 63, has a 51-46 record since he was hired in 2016, and the Green Wave is 20-3 across the last two years – including a Cotton Bowl win last season.

Tom Herman

Tom Herman, 48, is back on the sidelines this year as FAU's coach – his first head coaching gig since being fired from Texas in 2020. He went 22-4 in his two seasons (2015-16) at Houston before his four seasons (2017-20) at Texas where he had a 32-18 record.

Herman won at least seven games each year with the Longhorns, including four bowl wins.

Jon Sumrall

Jon Sumrall, 41, is among the less proven coaches on this list. He’s only is his second year of his first head coaching stint at Troy. However, he went 12-2 last year and is off to an 8-2 start.

Sumrall is a former Kentucky linebacker whose career features a stint coaching the position at Ole Miss in 2018.

Rhett Lashlee

Rhett Lashlee, 40, is in his second season at SMU where he has led the Mustangs to a 15-8 record – including an 8-2 start this year. Lashlee is in his first head coaching job after various stops as an offensive coordinator, including Auburn and Miami.

SMU is joining the ACC next season, which could make SMU more desirable for Lashlee to stay.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Could Dan Mullen replace Zach Arnett