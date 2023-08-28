How Mississippi State football plans to honor Mike Leach in 2023 season opener

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football will honor former coach Mike Leach during the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana.

Tributes for Leach during the game on Saturday (3 p.m., SEC Network) will be visible throughout Davis Wade Stadium and a presentation with the Leach family will take place after the first quarter, MSU announced Monday.

Leach, who died in December, spent three seasons at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs honored Leach in various ways while taking down Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl in January. This will mark the first home game for MSU since his death.

BOATS, BIKES AND BARSTOOLS: How Key West became memorable part of Mike Leach's life

His head coaching career started at Texas Tech (2000-09). He then went on to coach Washington State (2012-19) before coming to Starkville.

Leach, who is remembered as an innovator of the Air Raid offense and for having one of college football's best personalities, was 19-17 at Mississippi State and led the program to three bowl appearances. His final game roaming the sideline for MSU came in last year's Egg Bowl when he led the Bulldogs to a 24-22 win against rival Ole Miss in Oxford.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football to honor Mike Leach in 2023 season opener