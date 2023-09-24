Mississippi State football offense outperforms defense vs. South Carolina: Report card

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In its first road test of the season, Mississippi State football witnessed all that comes with playing in the SEC. From "Sandstorm" blaring through the speaker to frequent light shows, Williams-Brice Stadium proved to be a tough place to play.

It was the site of MSU’s 37-30 loss against coach Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 SEC). MSU coach Zach Arnett, who started his career with a 3-0 record, has now dropped back-to-back games.

Here’s how we graded Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2) in the outing.

Offense: A

The first two possessions suggested Mississippi State’s recent offensive woes would carry over to this weekend. That wasn't the case.

The Bulldogs had their best offensive performance under first-year coordinator Kevin Barbay outside of a Week 1 win against FCS Southeastern Louisiana.

Between quarterback Will Rogers taking deep shots to Lideatrick Griffin and backup quarterback Mike Wright scoring off a well-executed fake handoff, it was Barbay delivering on his offseason hype.

Defense: D+

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler entered the contest as perhaps the best quarterback in the SEC this season. He backed it up against a struggling MSU defense.

If a 41-14 loss against LSU wasn’t eye-opening enough, the trip to Columbia proved defensive coordinator Matt Brock has plenty to clean up. From struggling to get pressure to breakdowns in the secondary, the MSU defense didn’t do enough on a night when its offense was rolling.

Special teams: A

Freshman Kyle Ferrie continues to prove he’s worthy of the starting spot he earned, highlighted by a 49-yard field goal at the end of the first half. Along with freshman punter Keelan Crimmins pinning South Carolina inside its own 5-yard line twice, the young specialists did their part.

Coaching: C

Barbay did his part. However, with Arnett being a defensive-minded coach and Brock being a retained piece on the staff, this wasn’t the defense many expected MSU to have.

Overall: B

Shane Beamer said there are no moral victories after losing to Georgia last week. Playing against a team well below UGA’s stature, it’s fair for Arnett to say the same.

However, with the offense finally finding its groove, there’s reason to believe Mississippi State is better than its loss to LSU suggested.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Here's how Mississippi State football grades out against South Carolina