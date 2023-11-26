Mississippi State football names Oklahoma coordinator Jeff Lebby as its next coach

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has hired Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as its next coach, the team announced Sunday. Lebby ends a search that has been ongoing since Zach Arnett's firing on Nov. 13.

The 39-year-old Lebby is the 36th coach in program history.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the deal is five years in length.

"Being the head coach at Mississippi State is the opportunity of a lifetime," Lebby said in a school release. "My family and I are fired up to engrain ourselves in this community, build relationships with our players, and hit the recruiting trail. This is a special place with special people and a football program with a storied tradition.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to add our dynamic offensive scheme to an NFL powerhouse with a nationally regarded history of elite defensive play. I am truly honored and appreciative of Athletics Director Zac Selmon and President Dr. Mark Keenum for this special opportunity. I can't wait to lead Mississippi State football into the future, while competing in college football's premier conference. Hail State!"

Lebby is scheduled to arrive at George M. Bryan Airport in Starkville at 8 p.m. Sunday. Fans have been encouraged to welcome his family there. His he will also be introduced at 7:30 p.m. Monday inside the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex with a press conference to follow.

"As we continue to invest in excellence at Mississippi State, the future of our football program is incredibly bright with the addition of Jeff Lebby at the helm," Selmon said. "I am confident that Jeff is the perfect leader for the next exciting chapter of Mississippi State football. He will bring an exciting brand of football, elite student-athlete development, and a winning culture to Starkville, all while doing so with high integrity.

"He is a dynamic recruiter who will attract an elite coaching staff and the nation's top talent. There is no doubt in my mind that Jeff's leadership, vision, and resilient work ethic will take this program to incredible heights. We could not be more excited to welcome Jeff, his wife Staley, and their children Kora and Kane to the Mississippi State family. It is a great time to be a Bulldog and only going to get better."

The Sooners have had one of the nation's top offenses under Lebby. This season, OU ranks third nationally with 43.2 points per contest.

Prior to his stint with OU, Lebby spent two seasons (2020-21) as coach Lane Kiffin’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ole Miss. His previous assistant stops include Victoria Memorial High School in Texas (2007), Baylor (2008-16), Southeastern (2017) and Central Florida (2018-19).

Lebby was connected to a scandal at Baylor in 2015 that saw coach Art Briles, Lebby’s father-in-law, get fired. Baylor student Dolores Lozano mentioned Lebby as a coach who took no action against running back Devin Chafin following claims that he physically assaulted her three times.

Following Briles’ firing, Lebby defended him and sold shirts to show support of Briles.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jeff Lebby to be next Mississippi State football coach