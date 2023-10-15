Mississippi State football loses commitment from PJ Woodland of Oak Grove

Oak Grove cornerback PJ Woodland decommitted from Mississippi State football on Sunday after announcing his desire to play with the Bulldogs in June.

The three-star 2024 prospect held scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M, among others, at the time of his commitment. It wasn't immediately clear where his recruitment stands.

"As you all know, I have been committed to Mississippi State since June 2023, and it was my full intention to play in front of you all at Davis Wade Stadium," Woodland said on a social media post. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, I am reopening my recruitment."

The Bulldogs were looking to prioritize the secondary in the 2024 recruiting class. The three-star recruit, who was a four-star recruit when he committed, is ranked as the No. 17 player in Mississippi, down from No. 13 over the summer.

According the 247Sports Composite, he is considered the 39th best cornerback and 527th best player in the nation.

Mississippi State has 15 players committed to their 2024 recruiting class, most notably four-star lineman Jimothy Lewis and four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell.

