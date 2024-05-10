Mississippi State football lands Montre Miller, West Virginia transfer cornerback

STARKVILLE — Transfer cornerback Montre Miller has committed to Mississippi State football, he announced via social media Friday. He joins the Bulldogs after spending last season at West Virginia.

With the Mountaineers, Miller appeared in only one game − a Sept. 2 loss against Penn State in which he had three tackles − before suffering a season-ending injury. Prior to West Virginia, he spent five seasons at Kent State.

Miller appeared in 41 games for the Golden Flashes. In that time, he collected 115 tackles, six interceptions, 25 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three tackles for loss.

Corinthians 10:13 🙏🏾 #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/ek5xJTcqiH — M O N T R E M I L L E R (@newera_vi) May 10, 2024

Miller is a product of Blythewood, South Carolina. Out of Westwood High School in the 2018 recruiting class, Miller was an unrated receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The addition of Miller addresses another position of need for the Bulldogs. After the team's spring game on April 20, first-year coach Jeff Lebby said cornerback, defensive line, running back and offensive line were areas MSU would target in the latest transfer portal cycle.

Former Utah State running back Davon Booth committed to Mississippi State on April 30. Defensive lineman Anthony Johnson, who spent the spring at Illinois, committed on May 7. Though MSU hasn't added an offensive lineman in this cycle, the Bulldogs signed four offensive linemen from the portal in the winter.

