Mississippi State football lands Michael Van Buren, former Oregon QB commit

STARKVILLE — Quarterback Michael Van Buren has committed to Mississippi State football, he announced via social media on Sunday. Van Buren is the second high school commit since coach Jeff Lebby was hired on Nov. 26 and the lone quarterback in the class.

Van Buren is a 2024 four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He comes from Baltimore, Maryland, where he attends St. Frances Academy.

Van Buren earned offers from Oregon, Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee, among others. He committed to the Ducks in May before decommitting last week. Oklahoma, where Lebby spent the last two years as offensive coordinator, was also among the programs that offered Van Buren.

His commitment comes after a weekend filled with crucial official visits for MSU. Wide receiver and former Ole Miss commit Sanfrisco Magee was among those in Starkville, and he committed to MSU on Sunday.

Van Buren is the lone high school quarterback committed to MSU in the upcoming class, replacing Josh Flowers who decommitted on Dec. 5.

PORTAL NEWS: Mississippi State football RB Jo'Quavious Marks to enter transfer portal

MSU lost senior quarterback Will Rogers to the transfer portal last month. The roster currently features quarterbacks Mike Wright and Chris Parson along with the recent commitment of Baylor transfer Blake Shapen.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: QB Michael Van Buren commits to Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby