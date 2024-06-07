Mississippi State football lands Kenny Darby, first 2026 commitment for Jeff Lebby

STARKVILLE — Wide receiver Kenny Darby has committed to Mississippi State football, he announced Friday via X, formerly known as Twitter. He is the Bulldogs' first addition to the 2026 recruiting class.

Darby (6-foot, 170 pounds) is a product of Bossier City, Louisiana. He attends Airline High School where he is an unrated prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is a three-star player, according to 247Sports.

Darby has fielded offers from Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Texas Southern, Tulsa and South Florida.

Mississippi State is entering its first season under coach Jeff Lebby, and it's clear receiver has been a strength in recruiting. Alongside position coach Chad Bumphis, the Bulldogs landed three four-star receivers in the 2024 signing class.

While MSU has gotten a start on its 2026 class, Lebby and his staff continue working on the 2025 cycle. Mississippi State has four commitments in the upcoming class, highlighted by four-star quarterback KaMario Taylor.

