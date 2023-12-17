Mississippi State football lands former Memphis OL Makylan Pounders from transfer portal

STARKVILLE — Former Memphis offensive lineman Makylan Pounders has committed to Mississippi State football, he announced via social media on Saturday. Pounders is the fourth transfer portal addition for coach Jeff Lebby and his staff.

He joins former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen, North Texas center Ethan Miner and North Carolina defensvie lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones.

Pounders is from Byhalia, Mississippi, where he was a three-star prospect out of Byhalia High School in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Pounders is a familiar name for MSU as the Bulldogs pursued him out of high school. He committed to Mississippi State in April 2020 before decommitting eight months later. He then committed to Ole Miss before signing with Memphis.

CHANGES COMING: Inside Zac Selmon's plan for improving Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State's facilities

Lebby is entering his first season as MSU head coach after spending the previous two seasons as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator. He hired Cody Kennedy, who spent the last three seasons at Arkansas, as offensive line coach on Dec. 1.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football lands Memphis transfer Makylan Pounders