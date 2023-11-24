Mississippi State football, Kevin Barbay earn another F in Egg Bowl loss against Ole Miss

STARKVILLE — As he sat atop a 4-wheeler, Mississippi State football interim coach Greg Knox led the Bulldogs onto the field Thursday for the latest edition of the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss.

The tactic, which holds a deeper meaning tied to overcoming adversity, got the MSU fateful fired up for a game their team was projected to lose by multiple scores. However, the move by Knox proved to be the highlight for the home team.

Mississippi State (5-7, 1-7 SEC), behind a stale yet common offensive outing, lost to its rival again at home.

Here's how we graded MSU in the 17-7 defeat against Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2).

Offense: F

With the regular season complete, it remains unclear what the identity of Kevin Barbay’s offense was.

MSU’s staff spent the offseason claiming it wouldn’t be a complete overhaul of the Air Raid offense. They discussed getting the ball in their best players’ hands and taking explosive shots downfield.

Instead, even with quarterback Will Rogers sidelined for four games, the product has been stale. Depending on what Vanderbilt does against Tennessee, Mississippi State could finish with the SEC’s worst scoring offense.

Defense: A

Mississippi State entered Thursday as a 10-point underdog. The only reason the contest was close for the majority of action was because of defensive coordinator Matt Brock and his unit.

The Bulldogs designed pressure well and let linebacker Nathaniel Watson create havoc early. Aside from a breakdown on a third down early in the fourth quarter and a targeting penalty against linebacker DeShawn Page, there weren’t many mistakes by the defense.

Special teams: C

Mississippi State’s offense had a rare drive late in the first half that was promising. The Bulldogs executed a two-minute drill to set up freshman kicker Kyle Ferrie for a 42-yard attempt and a chance to tie the game going into halftime.

His kick was no good, summarizing State’s inability to get points on the board against its rival.

Coaching: D

Knox clearly did plenty right to get MSU fired up for its final two games after Zach Arnett’s firing. However, Arnett shouldered the blame for something that has been clear throughout the season.

Barbay, and Brock for much of the season, haven’t provided consistency from their units. In a game where MSU had little to lose, the offense played conservative and lost because of it.

Overall: D

Playing without a full-time head coach, Mississippi State deserves some credit for making the game tight through three quarters. However, moral victories are hard to come by in rival week losses.

The hiring of the next coach is a crucial decision for athletics director Zac Selmon. Hiring quality coordinators will then be priority for the next person at the helm.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Grading Bulldogs in Egg Bowl vs Ole Miss