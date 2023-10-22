Can Mississippi State football keep winning with QB Mike Wright? Yes, if its more aggressive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As he does before every game, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers joined his teammates in walking to midfield. However, he wasn’t wearing the same white uniform and maroon helmet as his teammates at Razorbacks Stadium on Saturday.

Instead, Rogers was sporting jeans and cowboy boots because he wasn’t starting for MSU for the first time since a loss to Alabama on Oct. 21, 2020. His streak of 38 starts ended due to a shoulder injury, so backup Mike Wright stepped in.

And it wasn’t pretty. The Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3 SEC) pulled out a 7-3 win against Arkansas (2-6, 0-5), marking the fewest points scored by a winning team in an SEC game since Auburn beat MSU 3-2 in 2008.

Wright, who transferred to MSU in the offseason from Vanderbilt, accounted for 60 of the team’s 120 rushing yards to go along with 85 yards passing. His 12 pass attempts were his fewest across 12 career starts.

Can Wright continue to win games for Mississippi State if Rogers is sidelined for an extended period of time? If the defense plays like it did against Arkansas, then there’s no doubt. However, that’s a big ask for a unit that still ranks 11th in scoring defense among SEC teams.

If Wright is going to win games for Mississippi State, offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay will need to be more aggressive. As Wright noted, MSU has threats at receiver who can make explosive plays – as proven by Justin Robinson’s impressive 30-yard reception late in the game.

“I’m going to give you a chance,” Wright said he told his teammates before the game. “I’m not going to get back on that bus without giving our SEC receivers a chance.”

“I told them there’s no such thing as a 50-50 ball with you guys,” he added. “When the ball is in the air, go get it and go be special. Go be yourself.”

The more Wright takes shots down the field, the more it’ll open MSU’s offense.

Mississippi State’s secondary delivers best showing

Have a day Shawn Preston Jr.!



1 Fumble Recovery

1 Interception

3 Tackles#HailState🐶 | 📺 » https://t.co/Ak248kTWHi (ESPN) pic.twitter.com/lehUb5xoGL — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 21, 2023

A major offseason concern for Mississippi State centered around the secondary where the Bulldogs lost four of five starters. That level of the defense has continued to be an issue as the year has progressed.

However, the secondary had its best game of the season Saturday – highlighted by crucial plays late in the contest. Corner back Decamerion Richardson had a sack on second down early in the fourth quarter. Safety Shawn Preston intercepted a pass on the ensuing play. Later in the quarter, freshman corner Brice Pollock broke up a third down pass.

Pro Football Focus gave Mississippi State’s coverage of receivers it best grade of the season (89.7). That’s MSU’s best grade since 2014 against Vanderbilt.

JETT JOHNSON SETS TONE: How Mississippi State football's defense discovered identity in bloody victory at Arkansas

Jo’Quavious Marks continues to battle injuries

MSU running back Jo’Quavious Marks was a game-time decision entering the contest after suffering a left leg injury on Oct. 7 against Western Michigan. He injured that leg again Saturday after scoring his first reception touchdown of the season.

Marks was sidelined the remainder of the first half, but he returned in the second – a testament to the toughness coach Zach Arnett has repeatedly praised.

“He’s a football player," Arnett said. "You try to take him out, ‘Hey, go get checked up on.’ Next play you look back, he’s out there. It’s good to have guys like that in your program.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

