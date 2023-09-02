How Mississippi State football honored Mike Leach, his family during 2023 season opener

STARKVILLE — While Mississippi State football kicked off the Zach Arnett era Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana, the Bulldogs made sure to honor former coach Mike Leach, who died in December.

Leach’s signature was painted on the Davis Wade Stadium sideline accompanied by a cowbell with a pirate logo. Following the first quarter, members of the Leach family — his wife, Sharon; his son, Cody, Cody's wife and Cody's son — were honored on the field.

Athletic director Zac Selmon and president Mark Keenum gifted them a framed Leach jersey. They were also given a framed executive order in which Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ordered all flags on state buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 20, 2022, in remembrance of Leach, who died Dec. 12.

Leach spent three seasons at MSU to cap an iconic coaching career. His head coaching path started in 2000 at Texas Tech. He had a winning year in each of his 10 seasons with the Red Raiders before he was fired following the 2009 regular season.

Leach returned to the sidelines in 2012 to start an eight-year tenure with Washington State. He was 55-47 with the Cougars before coming to the SEC. The Bulldogs went 19-17 in his tenure, capped by a nine-win season last year.

Arnett was promoted from defensive coordinator following Leach’s death. He coached MSU to a ReliaQuest Bowl win against Illinois.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football honors Mike Leach, family in 2023 opener