Mississippi State football to hire Coleman Hutzler of Alabama as defensive coordinator | Source

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby is expected to hire Coleman Hutzler as the program's next defensive coordinator, a source told the Clarion Ledger. The source request anonymity as the hire hasn't been made official.

Hutzler is currently the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Alabama. He has been with the Crimson Tide since January 2022 working under coach Nick Saban. He holds ties to the Magnolia State after working as Ole Miss' special teams coordinator in 2021.

Other assistant stints for Hutzler include Texas (co-defensive coordinator, 2020), South Carolina (special teams and linebackers, 2016-2019) and Boston College (special teams and outside linebackers, 2015). He also had two stints (2010-2011, 2014) as an assistant to linebackers and special teams coordinator at Florida.

Between those stints at UF, he worked as a special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at New Mexico (2012-2013). Hutzler's coaching career started at San Diego where he was an assistant in 2006. He then served as a recruiting assistant for Stanford in 2007 before working as an assistant on defense for the Cardinal the following two years.

Lebby was named MSU's 36th head coach on Nov. 26 − less than two weeks after Zach Arnett was fired with two games to play in the 2023 season.

Arnett has had a hand in Mississippi State's defense since the late Mike Leach was hired as head coach in 2020. Arnett spent three seasons as Leach's defensive coordinator. Following Leach's death in December 2022, Arnett was promoted to head coach. He promoted linebackers coach Matt Brock to defensive coordinator.

MSU's defense was inconsistent in Brock's lone season calling plays. The Bulldogs ranked 10th among SEC teams in scoring defense, allowing 26.6 points per game. That number is swayed by a strong back-end to the season. MSU allowed nearly 40 points per game across its first three SEC games.

The defense loses key pieces going into 2024 with linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson exhausting their eligibility. Johnson led the SEC with 116 tackles in 2022 while Watson ranked second with 114. They flipped spots this year with Watson pacing the SEC in tackles (137) and Johnson just behind him (130). Watson was named the AP SEC defensive player of the year.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

