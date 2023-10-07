Mississippi State football grades vs. WMU: Zach Arnett's defense earns another F

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football ended its three-game skid on Saturday with a 41-28 victory against Western Michigan at Davis Wade Stadium.

MSU built a 17-0 lead early and never let the lead fall back within single digits, but the struggles on defense along with an injury to quarterback Will Rogers took some juice out of an already-thin crowd in Starkville.

Here’s how we graded coach Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC) against the Broncos (2-4, 1-1 MAC).

Offense: A

Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay made the uncomfortable but necessary move. He gave backup quarterback Mike Wright increased playing time amid struggles from Rogers, who entered this season on pace to break the SEC all-time passing record.

The MSU offense, with the exception of costly turnovers against Alabama, has looked improved since its Week 3 loss against LSU. Whether the unit is at its best with Rogers or Wright remains undetermined, and a crucial stretch of SEC games after the idle week will provide the answer.

But Wright needed more reps to be considered a candidate to start after the break. Barbay gave him that.

Defense: F

Western Michigan scored 17 combined points against Iowa and Syracuse, its lone Power Five opponents this season. The Broncos surpassed that mark before the end of the third quarter Saturday.

While the offense has garnered heavy criticism for struggles in the early going, it has been apparent since Week 2 that defense may be the biggest issue for the Bulldogs.

Hayden Wolff, WMU’s third string quarterback, completed 20 of his first 25 pass attempts. That’s not a promising sign for a former defensive coordinator in his first season as a head coach.

Special teams: C

MSU had its worst outing on special teams, highlighted by a poor second quarter. Early in the period, freshman Kyle Ferrie missed a 46-yard field goal. After the defense allowed a score with less than a minute to go in the half, running back Simeon Price fumbled the ensuing kick return. WMU missed a field goal before the break, but the fumble gave the Broncos a chance to make it a one-score game at the break.

Coaches often stress players needing to capitalize on chances in special teams. With star returner Lideatrick Griffin not playing in the first half, Price had an opportunity to provide a spark while battling in a deep running backs room. Instead, he made a costly mistake.

Coaching: D

The staff deserves a strong grade for their decision to give Wright increased playing time as the quarterback competition intensifies. However, with a defensive-minded head coach, the woes of that unit will heavily weigh on Arnett’s grade.

Injuries up front have cost Mississippi State. However, the lack of development for players in the secondary along with struggles to find a consistent pass rusher is concerning.

SPECIAL BOND: How Mississippi State football, Chi Omega brought Jett Johnson and his mom to Starkville

Overall: C-

Congratulations to Mississippi State’s offense for keeping the team away from a failing grade in a victory. MSU has plenty to address during the off week.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football grades vs. WMU: Zach Arnett defense earns F