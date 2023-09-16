Mississippi State football grades vs. LSU: Four F's for Bulldogs after rout in SEC opener

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football fans looking to see freshman Keelan Crimmins and his Australian style punting were given a treat Saturday as the Bulldogs punted plenty in a 41-14 loss against No. 14 LSU.

MSU (2-1, 0-1 SEC) was overwhelmed shortly after the opening kickoff. The Tigers (2-1, 1-0) scored on their first three drives while the Bulldogs struggled to get positive rushing yardage.

For Zach Arnett, his first loss as head coach comes with an ugly report card. While Mississippi State was an underdog, the SEC opener was not as tight as projected. Here’s a look at how we graded MSU’s lackluster performance.

Offense: F

Quarterback Will Rogers was throwing passes with receivers running the opposite direction or not looking his way. Running back Jo’quavious Marks was struggling to get beyond the line of scrimmage. A chance to put together a drive in the third quarter to make it a two-possession game was harmed by a fourth-down penalty.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay got the benefit of the doubt with his unit's struggles against Arizona in Week 2. MSU won that game, and Barbay admitted to being too conservative in the second half. However, he did little to give MSU fans belief in his SEC debut.

Defense: F

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, with the help of receiver Malik Nabers, lit up Mississippi State’s secondary. It didn’t help that the Bulldogs struggled to get pressure. However, even when they did with designed blitzes, Daniels often found an open receiver in time.

For defensive coordinator Matt Brock, there is plenty to clean up before next week’s game at South Carolina.

Special teams: A

Crimmins looked fine punting. Lideatrick Griffin broke a few big kickoff returns. Kyle Ferrie made his lone extra point. Nick Barr-Mira didn’t give LSU chances at returning kicks.

A clean special teams outing was put to waste by the other phases.

Coaching: F

MSU’s players were clearly outmatched by LSU. However, getting thumped from the opening kickoff in the SEC opener falls on the coaches. Arnett’s squad wasn’t ready for the level of competition LSU posed.

Overall: F

The good news for Mississippi State is that it’s over. The quicker the Bulldogs can move on from the blowout, the better they’ll be. Overall, it was as bad as it could get for MSU.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

