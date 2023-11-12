Mississippi State football grades vs. Texas A&M: The F's start with Zach Arnett

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mississippi State football’s Zavion Thomas took the opening kickoff against Texas A&M 94 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a lead. That was the first and last good moment for coach Zach Arnett’s squad in a 51-10 loss against the Aggies on Saturday.

Signs in and around Kyle Field encouraged Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC) to “beat the hell” out of Mississippi State, and that’s exactly what coach Jimbo Fisher’s team did.

As a result, another ugly report card awaits the Bulldogs (4-6, 1-6 SEC) and Arnett.

Offense: F

It’s evident Mississippi State misses senior quarterback Will Rogers, but backup Mike Wright was brought in from Vanderbilt this offseason with belief that he was a trustworthy option in these situations.

Instead, the game looked like something Wright – who shared playing time with freshman starter Chris Parson – experienced with the Commodores. Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay is stacking failing grades in SEC play.

Defense: F

The defense earned some leeway early in the game as four of Texas A&M’s first five drives started in MSU territory. However, it quickly became apparent field position didn’t matter.

The Bulldogs’ improved defensive play during the last three games felt like a fluke. With third string quarterback Jaylen Henderson starting, the Aggies had no issue moving the ball.

Special teams: A-

Let’s circle back to Thomas. His 94-yard return should have been more of a spark on the road, especially considering Fisher is on the hot seat and has fans uneasy. The crowd of more than 100,000 made their displeasure clear with groans during Thomas’ return.

However, Mississippi State’s offense and defense couldn’t do anything to keep the crowd out of the game.

Coaching: F

Some publications already are mentioning Arnett on the hot seat. What was expected by many to be a promising season with a plethora of veteran talent returning has turned into something resembling the Sylvester Croom era. Arnett should, and has, shouldered most of the blame.

RECRUITING NEWS: Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett lose commitment from Starkville's Braylon Burnside

Overall: F

Winning at Kyle Field is difficult, and a spread of 18.5 resembled that expectations for MSU heading into the matchup. Still, it went worse than projected.

Mississippi State has flaws in all three phases as well as within the coaching staff. It could be difficult for MSU to draw a strong home crowd at Davis Wade Stadium to close the regular season, even with in-state rivals Southern Miss and Ole Miss left on the schedule.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

