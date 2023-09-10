Mississippi State football gets three-star tight end Class of 2024 commitment

Sep 30, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; McAdory's Jacorey Whitted (5) is tackled by a trio of Northridge defenders at Northridge High School.

JaCorey Whitted, a three-star prospect in the Class of 2024, has committed to Mississippi State football.

Whitted, a 6-foot-6, 253-pound tight end out of McAdory High School in McCalla, Alabama, announced his decision Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He is ranked the No. 20 tight end in Alabama in the class and No. 21 in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.

Whitted, who also plays basketball, had offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

Mississippi State had another tight end committed in the 2024 class, but he decommitted on Aug. 26. Jay Lindsey, a 6-5, 235-pounder out of Butler, Alabama, originally committed to the Bulldogs in mid-April. On Aug. 29, he announced he was going to Alabama.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mississippi State football gets commitment from three-star tight end