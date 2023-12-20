Mississippi State football flips receiver Ricky Johnson for 2024 recruiting class

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has signed and flipped former Stanford commitment Ricky Johnson. He had been committed to the Cardinal since June.

Johnson − a 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver − is a three-star prospect in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He attends Houston County High School and is from Warner Robins, Georgia.

Johnson is the No. 145 receiver in the class and the No. 130 prospect out of Georgia. His offer sheet includes Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Memphis, Minnesota, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Central Florida, among others.

After committing to Stanford, Johnson took official visits to Pittsburgh and Minnesota − both in June. He took no other official visits until Dec. 15 when he came to Starkville, per 247Sports.

MSU is entering its first season with coach Jeff Lebby at the helm. Lebby, who spent the previously two seasons as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator, was hired on Nov. 26 to replace fired coach Zach Arnett. While assembling his first staff, Lebby retained receivers coach Chad Bumphis.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

