Mississippi State football flips RB Kolin Wilson, former Cincinnati 2025 commitment

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has flipped a running back for the 2025 recruiting class. Kolin Wilson, who had been tied to Cincinnati since April, has committed to MSU, he announced via his social media pages Thursday.

Wilson's change of heart comes after visiting Starkville last weekend. He is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, who attends Gulf Shores High School in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Wilson's offer sheet includes Northwestern, Western Kentucky, Toledo and Troy, among others. He is the first running back to commit to Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby for the 2025 cycle. Lebby is entering his first season with the Bulldogs after he was hired in November to replaced fired coach Zach Arnett.

Wilson was included in a crucial stretch of official visits for Lebby's staff last weekend. Entering the weekend, MSU had only four commitments secured for the upcoming class. Now the Bulldogs have 12.

Joining three-star linebacker AJ Rice (Madison) and Christopher Johnson (Montgomery), Wilson is the third commitment for Mississippi State out of Alabama.

REPORT CARD: Grading Mississippi State athletics in 2023-24

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football flips Kolin Wilson of Cincinnati 2025 class