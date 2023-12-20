Mississippi State football flips cornerback Elijah Cannon for 2024 recruiting class

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has flipped and signed former Florida Atlantic commit Elijah Cannon.

Cannon is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, out of Pompano Beach, Florida. He attends Coconut Creek High School.

The 6-foot-1, 168-pound Cannon committed to FAU in June, but his recruitment has picked up steam among power conference teams recently. He visited Oregon State last month before visiting Mississippi State on Dec. 15 − three days after getting an offer from new coach Jeff Lebby's staff.

Offers for Cannon included Akron, Temple, Middle Tennessee, Ohio and Georgia State, among others.

Cannon will play for defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler who was hired by Lebby on Dec. 8. The Bulldogs hired Corey Bell on the same day to coach cornerbacks.

MSU is looking to retool the position after losing DeCarlos Nicholson and Decamerion Richardson to the transfer portal.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football lands cornerback Elijah Cannon over FAU