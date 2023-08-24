Mississippi State football finally beats Alabama? Three bold predictions for 2023 Bulldogs

STARKVILLE — As the temperature in Mississippi continues rise, it’s only fitting for the takes to get hot. Mississippi State football opens its season on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana (3 p.m., SEC Network), and there aren’t many bold predictions to make for that SEC-FCS matchup.

However, over the course of the next three months, there are plenty of hot takes to make about a Bulldog squad picked to finish last in the SEC West.

Mississippi State is entering its first season with Zach Arnett at the helm. Coming off a nine-win season, here are our bold predictions about the Bulldogs in 2023.

Mississippi State will upset Alabama

It hasn’t been done since Nick Saban’s first season with the Crimson Tide. But this year, Mississippi State will upset Alabama.

This hot take is more of a result of questions surrounding the Tide than it is about confidence in the Bulldogs. It starts at quarterback for Saban. Week 1 is here and there’s still uncertainty surrounding the spot Bryce Young held the last two years.

Alabama recruits at an elite level, and the talent surrounding the quarterback will undoubtedly be among the best in the nation. However, experience can trump talent at times, and Mississippi State has plenty of the former.

Will Rogers will break the SEC’s passing touchdowns record

MSU quarterback Will Rogers is going to shatter a plethora of SEC passing records and continue to add to categories he already sits atop. However, he needs a career-best 39 passing touchdowns to surpass Georgia’s Aaron Murray.

Many of Rogers’ career averages will dip with the shift away from Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. However, perhaps Barbay lets Rogers stay pass-happy in the red zone. With a target like Justin Robinson on the outside to go with quick receivers such as Zavion Thomas and Lideatrick Griffin, maybe Rogers gets a chance to pile up touchdowns.

Lideatrick 'Tulu' Griffin will double his career touchdowns total

Griffin had a career-high four touchdown catches last year. He had one before that, bringing his career total to five. Those numbers aren't eye-popping enough for a player with his explosiveness − as highlighted in his kick return game.

Griffin is going to be a focal point of Barbay’s offense as he moves from outside receiver to the slot. There will be designed runs – giving Griffin the chance to get the ball in the open field and break a big play. He’ll also be a top target for Rogers in the passing game.

Now toss in those kick returns, and Griffin will have a chance to be the SEC’s first team all-purpose player.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football upsets Alabama? 3 bold Bulldog predictions