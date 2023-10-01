Mississippi State football extends skid vs Nick Saban, Alabama as Bulldogs drop third straight

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football facing Alabama has been an annual tradition dating back to 1943. In that time, with the exception of 11 meetings, it has been safe to pencil in a loss against the Crimson Tide.

Saturday was no different with coach Nick Saban and No. 11 Alabama picking up a 40-17 win at Davis Wade Stadium.

The Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) have now won 16 straight in the matchup. The closest loss in that stretch was in 2014 when MSU only lost by five.

The defeat extends Mississippi State’s losing streak under first-year coach Zach Arnett to three games. After winning its first two games, MSU (2-3, 0-3) hasn’t picked up a win since. Mississippi State is winless through three conference games for the first time since 2011.

Here’s what we saw from the Bulldogs in their latest loss to the Crimson Tide.

Exciting first half ends in disaster for Mississippi State

Backup quarterback Mike Wright found the end zone after a 15-yard run, giving Mississippi State just its second touchdown against Alabama since 2019. With 6:26 to play in the half, MSU regained momentum that was quickly squandered away.

Alabama extended its lead back to two touchdowns on the ensuing drive, going 75 yards on 12 plays. The Bulldogs got the ball back with 1:03 to play in the half, but quarterback Will Rogers threw an interception on the first play. The Crimson Tide took advantage, scoring on three plays.

It took less than seven minutes for the hope of an upset to turn into a far-too-familiar feeling.

Will Rogers finds Jeffery Pittman for noteworthy score

MSU came out strong in the second half, going 75 yards on 11 plays to cut into the hole. The drive was capped by Rogers finding running back Jeffery Pittman for a 1-yard completion.

It may not seem like a significant play for a quarterback pushing toward becoming the SEC’s all-time leading passer, but he did something no MSU quarterback since Dak Prescott has done. It was MSU’s first passing touchdowns against Alabama since 2014.

It also marked the first time since 2017 that Mississippi State scored multiple touchdowns against Saban’s squad.

Donterry Russell provides spark with brother De’Monte sidelined

Mississippi State was without a key part of its defense as defense end De’Monte Russell was out due to an injury suffered in last week’s loss at South Carolina. However, in his absence, his brother Donterry Russell got a chance to shine.

On Alabama’s opening drive, Russell picked up his first career sack on a third down play to force a punt. He finished with five tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

Russell, a redshirt freshman out of Jackson, appeared in just three games last season. Saturday marked the first appearance this year for the former three-star prospect out of Provine High School.

Nick Saban’s dominance of MSU continues

Saban’s first season coaching Alabama was in 2007 when the Crimson Tide went 7-6, including a loss against MSU. Since then, Saban’s resume has significantly improved and losses against the Bulldogs have been nonexistent.

For the two closest programs, geographically, in the SEC, the matchup hasn’t felt like much of a rivarly since the first meeting in 1896. Saban, even if he never faces Mississippi State again, has ensured the dominance continues.

What’s next?

Mississippi State welcomes Western Michigan (2-3, 1-1 MAC) to Davis Wade Stadium next Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network).

