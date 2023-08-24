Mississippi State football expected to add Purdue transfer DB Jamari Brown | Report

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football is expected to add former Purdue defensive back Jamari Brown out of the transfer portal, according to a 247Sports report. The addition was made by coach Zach Arnett in time for the portal's closure on Wednesday.

Brown would be a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.

Brown, who entered the portal less than a week ago, was expected to compete for a starting job at Purdue this year. He was a three-star prospect out of Pompano Beach, Florida, in the 2018 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He committed to Kentucky, where he spent three seasons before transferring to Purdue in 2021. He redshirted his freshman season in 2019 with the Wildcats before appearing in four games the following season − including a win against Mississippi State.

As a redshirt junior in 2021, his first year at Purdue, Brown started 11 of 13 games. Last year, he started two games but appeared in 14 and recorded three interceptions, including one against Michigan in the Big Ten title game and another against LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

The addition of Brown comes with the departure of freshman linebacker Ty Jones, according to 247Sports. Jones was a three-star prospect out of Bay Springs High School in Bay Springs, Mississippi. He's stepping away from football, per the report.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Jamari Brown transfers from Purdue