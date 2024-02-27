Mississippi State football depth chart prediction entering Jeff Lebby's first spring
STARKVILLE — As March approaches, so does the first glimpse of what Mississippi State football will look like under coach Jeff Lebby. The arrival of spring practice is a critical period for the Bulldogs as the program gets set for its first season with the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator at the helm.
Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, one in which the Bulldogs failed to make a bowl game for the first time since 2009.
First-year coach Zach Arnett was fired 10 games into the season and was replaced by interim coach Greg Knox before Lebby was hired. The early returns on the new first-year coach have been promising, with MSU locking up the nation’s 28th-best signing class for 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Mississippi State also signed the nation’s 37th-best portal class to help overcome various departures, whether they be to exhausted eligibility or transfers.
Here’s at our projected starting lineup for MSU before the start of spring practice.
Quarterback
Starter: Blake Shapen
Running back
Starter: Jeffery Pittman
Wide receiver
Starter: Kelly Akharaiyi
Starter: Justin Robinson
Starter: Creed Whittemore
Tight end
Starter: Justin Ball
Offensive line
Tackle: Makylan Pounders
Tackle: Leon Bell
Guard: Marlon Martinez
Guard: Albert Reese
Center: Ethan Miner
Defensive line
Starter: De’Monte Russell
Starter: Deonte Anderson
Starter: Kalvin Dinkins
Linebacker
Starter: Stone Blanton
Starter: John Lewis
Starter: DeShawn Page
Safety
Starter: Hunter Washington
Starter: Isaac Smith
Starter: Corey Ellington
LOOKING AHEAD: 3 key in-state recruiting battles for Jeff Lebby's 2025 class
Cornerback
Starter: Brice Pollock
Starter: Khamauri Rogers
Special teams
Kicker: Kyle Ferrie
Punter: Zach Haynes
Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Projecting Mississippi State football's depth chart under Jeff Lebby