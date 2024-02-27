Mississippi State football depth chart prediction entering Jeff Lebby's first spring

STARKVILLE — As March approaches, so does the first glimpse of what Mississippi State football will look like under coach Jeff Lebby. The arrival of spring practice is a critical period for the Bulldogs as the program gets set for its first season with the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator at the helm.

Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, one in which the Bulldogs failed to make a bowl game for the first time since 2009.

First-year coach Zach Arnett was fired 10 games into the season and was replaced by interim coach Greg Knox before Lebby was hired. The early returns on the new first-year coach have been promising, with MSU locking up the nation’s 28th-best signing class for 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Mississippi State also signed the nation’s 37th-best portal class to help overcome various departures, whether they be to exhausted eligibility or transfers.

Here’s at our projected starting lineup for MSU before the start of spring practice.

Quarterback

Starter: Blake Shapen

Running back

Starter: Jeffery Pittman

Wide receiver

Starter: Kelly Akharaiyi

Starter: Justin Robinson

Starter: Creed Whittemore

Tight end

Starter: Justin Ball

Offensive line

Tackle: Makylan Pounders

Tackle: Leon Bell

Guard: Marlon Martinez

Guard: Albert Reese

Center: Ethan Miner

Defensive line

Starter: De’Monte Russell

Starter: Deonte Anderson

Starter: Kalvin Dinkins

Linebacker

Starter: Stone Blanton

Starter: John Lewis

Starter: DeShawn Page

Safety

Starter: Hunter Washington

Starter: Isaac Smith

Starter: Corey Ellington

LOOKING AHEAD: 3 key in-state recruiting battles for Jeff Lebby's 2025 class

Cornerback

Starter: Brice Pollock

Starter: Khamauri Rogers

Special teams

Kicker: Kyle Ferrie

Punter: Zach Haynes

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Projecting Mississippi State football's depth chart under Jeff Lebby