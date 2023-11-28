Mississippi State football defensive coordinator search: 5 early candidates for Jeff Lebby

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football’s search for a coach is complete with Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby getting a two-day event to introduce him to Starkville.

However, the offseason search for a coaching staff is far from complete. Decisions loom for Lebby at key spots, primarily defensive and offensive coordinator – though he’ll be calling plays on offense.

Lebby’s coaching path includes assistant roles at Baylor, Southeastern, Central Florida, Ole Miss and Oklahoma. Between his connections to the coaching world along with the plethora of coaches ready for a coordinator role, options are vast for Lebby.

“I think it’s incredibly important to have a guy come in here that has done it, lived it and has great experience," Lebby said Monday. "I’ll continue to talk about wanting to hire guys that know what it’s supposed to look like inside this league. That’s important. I think this league is different than any others. I want a guy that has had success and had a lot of different experiences being able to go put it together on that side of the ball."

Since 2020, Zach Arnett has had some role in running MSU’s defense. He originally joined Mike Leach’s staff and served as defensive coordinator for three seasons. Following Leach’s death in December, Arnett was promoted with Matt Brock moving from coaching linebackers to running the defense.

Here are five candidates who could serve as Lebby’s defensive coordinator.

D.J. Durkin

Lebby could pull from his Magnolia State ties and bring in D.J. Durkin. The two worked as offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator on coach Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss for two seasons (2020-21). They helped lead the Rebels to a pair of Egg Bowl wins.

Durkin most recently worked at Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher. It’s unclear whether Durkin will remain on new coach Mike Elko’s staff at A&M, so he could be a candidate to come to the other side of a heated rivalry in Mississippi.

Tom Allen

Indiana fired coach Tom Allen, making him a top candidate for defensive coordinator roles. Allen also has ties to Mississippi, dating back to his time spent as an assistant at Ole Miss (2012-14).

Allen worked his way up through the high school ranks and has been a defensive coordinator at Lambuth, Drake, South Florida and Indiana before his promotion in 2016.

Allen’s ties to Mississippi showed in his recruiting. Key players during the height of his success at IU include wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (Lucedale) and defensive lineman Jerome Johnson (Bassfield). He also signed defensive back Christopher Keys (Collins), who transferred to MSU last offseason.

Bryan Brown

Cincinnati defensive coordinator Bryan Brown is a native of Corinth, Mississippi, who played defensive back at Ole Miss (2003-06). The Bearcats struggled defensively in their first year in the Big 12 and Brown’s first year as defensive coordinator.

However, his previous stint at Louisville (2019-22) saw the Cardinals own one of the most consistent defenses in the ACC. Louisville has the conference’s worst scoring defense in 2019. However, it ranked fourth or better in two of Brown’s last three seasons.

Separating him from coach Scott Satterfield won’t be easy, but perhaps his native roots could have some pull.

Jim Leonhard

Jim Leonhard is serving as a senior football analyst at Illinois after a long stint at Wisconsin. He originally joined his alma mater in 2016 as defensive backs coach for the Badgers. He was promoted to defensive coordinator (2017-22) before finishing the 2022 season as interim head coach.

Wisconsin never ranked outside the top half of the Big Ten in scoring defense with Leonhard there. He has no connection to Mississippi, but a walk-on who became a 10-year NFL player could have some recruiting success in the SEC footprint.

Geoff Collins

Geoff Collins is a familiar name for Mississippi State fans after he spent four seasons (2011-14), the final two as defensive coordinator, on Dan Mullen’s staff in Starkville.

Collins left MSU for two seasons (2015-16) as Florida’s defensive coordinator before being named coach at Temple (2017-18) and Georgia Tech (2019-22).

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 5 Mississippi State football defensive coordinator options for Jeff Lebby