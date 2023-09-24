Mississippi State football defense struggles in loss against South Carolina, Spencer Rattler

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The more Mississippi State football exchanged blows with South Carolina, the more it became evident one big play on defense could determine Saturday's game. A fumble early in the fourth quarter – with South Carolina’s Jordan Strachan hitting MSU quarterback Will Rogers from behind – was the one.

From trailing by three with its humming offense on the field, Mississippi State trailed by 10 in an instant. The Bulldogs, who trailed by 14 in the first quarter, couldn’t battle back from it en route to a 37-30 loss in their first road game this season.

The fumble was one of two turnovers for MSU in an otherwise efficient contest from its offense. However, with South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) turning it over just once, the mishaps were too costly to overcome on a night where MSU’s defense struggled to contain quarterback Spencer Rattler.

For the first time since mid-October, and the first time under coach Zach Arnett, Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2) has lost consecutive games.

Lideatrick Griffins breaks Mississippi State single-game record

It took Mississippi State receiver Lideatrick Griffin less than 33 minutes of game time to enter the record books. With a catch early in the third quarter, Griffin surpassed the program’s single-game receiving yards record which had stood since 2013 when Jameon Lewis had 220 yards against Rice in the Liberty Bowl.

Griffin finished with seven catches for 256 yards and a touchdown.

Xavier Legette becomes latest receiver to torch MSU

With the wound left by LSU’s Malik Nabers still fresh, South Carolina’s Xavier Legette added to the list of top receivers to light up MSU’s secondary this year.

Legette started the game with a 76-yard touchdown catch on the Gamecocks’ opening drive. He opened the second half with a 75-yard score. He finished with five catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

South Carolina lands first punch, Mississippi State responds

The Gamecocks went 98 yards on their opening drive. That was the longest scoring drive of coach Shane Beamer’s tenure, but the record didn’t stand very long. On its ensuing possession, South Carolina went 99 yards to take a 14-0 lead.

Unlike last week when MSU had no response to LSU taking a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Mississippi State battled back against South Carolina. Led by Rogers, who had 259 passing yards in the first half, the Bulldogs scored on three of their final four drives to trim the deficit.

Thanks to freshman Kyle Ferrie’s 49-yard field goal at the buzzer, MSU trailed 20-17 at halftime.

Will Rogers continues to move up SEC leaderboard

Rogers now ranks fourth all-time for career passing yards in the SEC. He entered the contest sitting in sixth with 11,181 yards. He jumped Tennessee’s Peyton Manning (11,201) and Florida’s Chris Leak (11,213).

Georgia’s Aaron Murray holds the conference’s all-time mark with 13,166 yards.

What’s next?

Mississippi State football returns to Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN) to face Alabama (3-1, 1-0). Coach Nick Saban’s squad is coming off a home win against Ole Miss.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football defense proves costly at South Carolina