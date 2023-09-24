Mississippi State football defense needs to find its identity: 'And quickly'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The product Mississippi State football fielded on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium didn’t feel right.

Sure, a 37-30 shootout loss to South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) makes for a fun watch and there's plenty MSU (2-2, 0-2) can take from it. The game was worthy of attention amid a loaded late-night college football slate, but it was odd.

MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for a career-high 487 yards. Receiver Lideatrick Griffin caught 256 of those yards for a single-game school record. Freshman Kyle Ferrie nailed three field goals, including two from more than 45 yards.

A program that prides itself on defense — producing players such as Jeffery Simmons, Fletcher Cox, Willie Gay and Emmanuel Forbes, among others, just in the past five years — shouldn’t be losing games when it gets those performances on offense.

Still, the team led by defensive-coordinator-turned-head coach Zach Arnett did. The Bulldogs lost a road game they usually win. Those who have played alongside some of those greats know this shouldn't happen.

"We pride ourselves on being a defensive school,” sixth-year linebacker Jett Johnson said. “Hard-nosed defense and just tough. We've got to get back to that identity through the air and in the run game.”

He then repeated himself, this time with urgency.

“Just get to back our identity, honestly,” Johnson said. “And quickly."

The offensive woes have been the focus of MSU’s sluggish start, and the criticism was warranted. But the woes of offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay’s unit masked obvious issues on the other side of the ball.

Mississippi State is allowing an average of 464.3 yards in its past three games. The Bulldogs have allowed 82 of 104 passes (78.8%) to be completed in that span. South Carolina, which entered Saturday averaging an SEC-worst 53 rushing yards per game, ran for 144 yards.

MSU’s defense, despite returning a veteran defensive front, isn’t living up to expectations. Four games in, it doesn’t feel like a fluke. Arnett needs to ensure that trend changes.

“There are no excuses,” he said. “They’ve got good players. They’ve got a good quarterback (Spencer Rattler). He was really accurate tonight. We didn’t do enough to get off the field or disrupt him enough. They made the plays they needed to.”

REPORT CARD: Mississippi State football offense outperforms defense vs. South Carolina

Arnett admits the defensive approach was conservative to limit big plays to receivers. South Carolina was still able to break five passes of 15 yards or more, but MSU has shown under Arnett it could succeed defensively even when allowing yardage.

The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score on just 81.82% of red zone trips last season, sixth in the SEC. The number is 90% this year. That “bend don’t break” approach, as Arnett called it, has worked in the past. Against the Gamecocks, who scored on all five red zone trips, it failed.

If the reconstructed offense has found its grove and its success continues, those shortcomings of the defense will only become more glaring. With Alabama going to Starkville on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN), Johnson is right. The improvement needs to come at a rapid pace.

“We’ve just got to be sound and disciplined," Johnson said. "Do you job. Do your 1/11th and make plays, gain tackles and cover well. It’s all the cliché stuff, but it adds up. We’ve got to see the film improve and move on to next week.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football needs to rediscover its defensive identity