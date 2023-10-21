Mississippi State football defense gets A+ but offense clearly earns F in win vs Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Mississippi State football was winding down its 7-3 win at Arkansas on Saturday, a baby started to cry below the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium press box.

It was a telling sign of how the Bulldogs were able to make the fans of the Razorbacks feel during their homecoming game.

Bulldogs coach Zach Arnett, with backup quarterback Mike Wright replacing injured Will Rogers, secured his first SEC win. With that comes a pleasant report card.

Offense: F

Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay deserves some leeway considering he was without Rogers and was facing a quality defense.

However, Wright isn’t a typical backup. He started 11 games in three years at Vanderbilt before transferring to MSU, and he had strong performances such as a 63-point outing against Hawaii last season.

Defense: A+

Where has this been all season? Whatever changes Arnett and defensive coordinator Matt Brock made during the open week, it worked.

Mississippi State delivered its best defensive performance of the season after entering the contest allowing the fourth-most yards per game in the SEC. The Bulldogs succeeded in getting pressure on Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, and the secondary breakdowns were limited – a noticeable shift from the first half of the season.

Special teams: C

MSU’s special teams didn’t have many chances to shine in the defensive battle, which was a shift from the Bulldogs’ last trip to Fayetteville where three missed field goals were the highlight of the loss. The lone takeaway on special teams is a concerning showing from the punt unit.

Freshman punter Keelan Crimmins averaged just 37.7 yards per punt. Andrew Osteen averaged 34.5 yards.

Coaching: A-

We’ve handed plenty of poor grades to Arnett because, as a former defensive coordinator, many of the defensive struggles deserve to be pinned on him. Due to that approach, he deserved a passing grade Saturday.

The offensive woes bring the staff’s grade down a bit, but a win is a win – especially when it’s your first SEC win as a head coach.

Overall: A

It was ugly. Yet the victory has Mississippi State back in a position to make a bowl game. With a nonconference game against a woeful Southern Miss team still on the schedule, one more SEC win should have Arnett in a bowl game in Year 1.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

