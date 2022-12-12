Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach remains in hospital, in critical condition

One day after he was hospitalized for a "personal health issue," Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach remains in the hospital and is in critical condition, the university said Monday.

"Mike's family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family's privacy be respected at this time," Mississippi State said in a statement.

On Sunday, the school issued a statement that said Leach suffered a medical issue at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. Leach was treated at a local hospital before he was eventually airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, the university told the Associated Press.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks to reporters after the NCAA college football team's practice Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Leach, 61, is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He acknowledged a bout with pneumonia late in the season that was causing a persistent cough.

Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

On Sunday, school president Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett said in a statement that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett would be "in charge of the MSU football team" during Leach's absence.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 SEC) are scheduled to face Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big 10) in the ReliaQuest Bowl Jan. 2 (12:05 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Tampa, Florida. It is unclear if the game will be played.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Leach, Mississippi State coach, in hospital, critical condition