Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby on Lane Kiffin's trolling: 'Not incredibly surprised'

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby says he’s not on social media much, but the posts from his former boss and now-rival Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin have been sent his way.

“Believe it or not, I’m not incredibly surprised,” Lebby said during Monday’s introductory news conference. “I’ve got a feeling it’s not going to be the last.”

After reports surfaced that Lebby was going to replace Zach Arnett at MSU, Kiffin reposted an edited photo showing Kiffin carrying Lebby on his shoulders.

Kiffin then responded to his own post suggesting that Lebby likely missed the food in Mississippi.

The two worked together in 2020 and 2021, when Lebby was Kiffin’s offensive coordinator. Next season, they’ll stand on opposing sidelines in one of college football’s most toxic rivalries.

“This is going to be fun,” Lebby said. “That one is going to be a lot of fun.”

FRESH INK: Here are contract terms for new Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby

MSU president Mark Keenum has been known to emphasize the importance of winning the Egg Bowl. During his opening remarks addressing a gathering of fans outside the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex, Keenum — who is the chairman of College Football Playoff’s top board of executives — emphasized his belief that MSU could make the expanded CFP, which begins in 2024.

But he also made sure to note how much he enjoys winning the state title — something Mississippi State has not done in three of the past four seasons.

“You can tell how passionate Dr. Keenum is when he talks about being state champs,” Lebby said. “Sitting in this chair, I don’t take it lightly. It’s going to be a lot of fun. People in this state are going to have a lot of fun with that game. I’m one of them.”

