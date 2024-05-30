Mississippi State football 2024 schedule features late-night kickoff at Arizona State

The first three weeks of the Jeff Lebby era will feature plenty of action under the lights for Mississippi State football.

MSU opens its season against Eastern Kentucky on Aug. 31. That contest against an FCS foe will start at 5 p.m. inside Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

The next week features a step up in competition for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State travels to face Arizona State on Sept. 7. The newly minted SEC vs. Big 12 matchup will begin at 9:30 p.m. while airing on ESPN.

Mississippi State returns home for a Week 3 meeting with Toledo − the reigning runner-up from the MAC. Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Rockets on Sept. 14 is slated for 6:30 p.m. and will be on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The Egg Bowl against Ole Miss will be on Nov. 29 with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff airing on ABC. The rivalry contest is on Black Friday as opposed to its usual Thanksgiving night slot.

SEC play for Mississippi State begins on Sept. 21 when Florida comes to Starkville. Kickoff times beyond the first three games have not yet been announced.

Lebby is entering his first season as a head coach after various stints as an offensive coordinator. He comes to MSU after most recently working at Oklahoma (2022-2023).

Mississippi State is coming off a 5-7 season in which former coach Zach Arnett was fired midseason.

