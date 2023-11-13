Mississippi State fires coach Zach Arnett, who is a USC defensive coordinator candidate

The coaching carousel is spinning a lot. Schools are not waiting for the end of the regular season. They want to make sure recruits and transfer portal prospects know they are serious about making the necessary changes to improve their product and their coaching for 2024. The transfer portal window opens on December 4. Schools need to get the word out: We’re changing! We’re going to be a lot better and will bring in great new coaches!

As part of this emerging reality in college football, in which schools don’t wait to fire coaches, we have another firing to point out to you.

Mississippi State fired head coach Zach Arnett on Monday morning. Arnett replaced Mike Leach after Leach died late last year. Arnett was simply not suited to be a head coach. He was out of his depth at MSU this season. He did, however, do a great job of coaching the Bulldogs’ defense under Leach in 2022. His availability means Arnett is now a potential candidate for USC in its defensive coordinator search.

Lincoln Riley could do better than Arnett, but he could also do a lot worse. That point aside, Riley’s ties to Mike Leach might make Arnett his first choice. We don’t know that, but it wouldn’t be hugely surprising.

Keep Arnett on your list of USC defensive coordinator candidates. We will keep you posted on this search.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire