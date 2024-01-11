Mississippi State defeats No. 5 Tennessee

Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1 SEC) defeated No. 5 Tennessee (11-3, 1-0 SEC), 77-72, on Wednesday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.

Wednesday’s contest marked Rick Barnes’ 1,200th game as a head coach. He became the 13th head coach, with a minimum of 10 years in Division I, to reach the mark, including the third active coach.

Dalton Knecht scored 28 points to lead the Vols in scoring. Zakai Zeigler also scored 26 points for Tennessee.

Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 25 points, while Tolu Smith III scored 23.

Tennessee will next play at Georgia on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for noon EST and will be televised by ESPN2.

