Mississippi State’s D.J. Jeffries to have predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries, who is set to have a predraft workout with the Thunder.

The 24-year-old finished a five-year college career last season that spanned from 2019 to 2024. He spent the first two seasons at Memphis before transferring to Mississippi State for his final three years.

In 33 games, Jeffries averaged 6.5 points on 41.1% shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He shot 27.8% from 3 on 2.9 attempts. At 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, he has decent size for a wing.

Jeffries is likely an undrafted free agent target. He’ll be someone the Thunder could add and take a flyer on for their summer league squad. If he impresses enough there, he could earn a spot on the G League’s OKC Blue for next year.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

